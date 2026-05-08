<p>Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a public address at the HAL Airport this Sunday after the party’s maiden poll victory in West Bengal, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said.</p>.<p>“The prime minister will land in HAL at around 9 am. On behalf of the people of Bengaluru, we will felicitate him. He will spend about half an hour with us. He will address all of us outside the HAL airport,” Ashoka, who is in charge of this event, said and urged citizens to participate in the programme. </p><p>After this, Modi will attend an event to mark the 45th anniversary of The Art of Living and inaugurate the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir. </p>