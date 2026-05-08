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PM Modi to address public outside HAL Airport on Sunday

After this, Modi will attend an event to mark the 45th anniversary of The Art of Living and inaugurate the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 21:23 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNarendra ModiHAL Airport

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