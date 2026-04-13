Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

PM Modi to inaugurate Guru Bairavaikya Mandira on April 15

With the PM's visit to Adichunchanagiri mutt, the public will be restricted to visit the place for only five hours from 9 am to 1 pm on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 15:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us