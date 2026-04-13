<p>Nagamangala, Mandya district: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira of the late seer Balagangadharanatha Swami, on April 15 (Wednesday), said Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami.</p><p>Addressing media people, at Nagamangala, Mandya district, on Monday, he said, "The puja rituals and Pranapratishtapana have been completed. The Prime Minister will dedicate the temple on Wednesday."</p><p>"A helipad has been constructed at the Tapovana in Adichunchanagiri. The Prime Minister will arrive in a helicopter from Bengaluru at 10 am on April 15. He will visit Jwalapeetha, where Guru Gorakhnath was in penance. Later, he will offer prayers at Sri Kala Bhyrava temple and later inaugurate the Bairavaikya mandira", he said.</p>.Mandya gears up for PM Modi visit; DC holds meeting on security, logistics.<p><strong>No demands</strong></p><p>To a query on whether the seer will discuss with the PM about 'Bharat Ratna' award to the late Balagangadharanatha Swami, he clarified, "PM Modi has been visiting the place for a religious programme. Hence, we will not put forth any demand."</p><p><strong>Restriction</strong></p><p>With the PM's visit to Adichunchanagiri mutt, the public will be restricted to visit the place for only five hours from 9 am to 1 pm on Wednesday. The devotees can visit the place after the PM's departure, he said.</p>