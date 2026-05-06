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PM Modi to visit Bengaluru on May 10

The visit is said to mark the party's electoral success in the just-concluded Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 16:44 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaNarendra Modi

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