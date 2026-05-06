<p>Bengaluru: State BJP leaders on Wednesday held a meeting to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka on May 10. </p><p>The visit is said to mark the party's electoral success in the just-concluded Assembly elections in which the BJP emerged victorious in West Bengal and Assam state elections, and will form its first-ever government in West Bengal.</p>.Disappointed that IPL playoff matches, including final, have been allotted to other centres: KSCA.<p>The meeting was chaired by Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and attended by former deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, former minister Aravind Limbavali, Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath and so on.</p><p>According to sources, the leaders discussed about arranging a significant gathering to welcome the prime minister at the airport.</p><p>The prime minister is expected to then go to Sri Sri Ravishankar’s Ashram in Kanakapura Road.</p>