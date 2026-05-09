Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

PM Modi to visit Bengaluru on May 10: Traffic curbs to hit HAL Road, NICE Road

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have announced the following curbs from 5 am to 3 pm.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 21:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 21:05 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us