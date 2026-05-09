<p>Bengaluru: Traffic in many parts of Bengaluru is expected to be severely hit on Sunday, May 10, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the city, addressing a public gathering at the HAL Airport and later attending the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living International Centre. </p><p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have announced the following curbs from 5 am to 3 pm. </p> .<p><strong>HAL Airport area restrictions</strong></p><p>Movement of all vehicles will be prohibited on:</p><p>HAL Airport Exit Road: From Old Airport Road up to the DGCA Office (both sides). </p><p>HAL Airport Gate No 30 Road: From Umbrella Junction up to Gate No 30 (both sides). </p> .<p><strong>Parking prohibited</strong></p><p>Old Airport Road (SD Road Junction to Trinity Junction), HAL Gate No 30 Road and the Airport Exit Road. </p> .<p><strong>Parking for the public</strong></p><p>From Marathahalli/Whitefield: Drop passengers near Gate No 2 on Airport Exit Road before 8.30 am. Park at Sir M Visvesvaraya College Ground, Murugeshpalya. </p><p>From City Side: Drop passengers opposite Gate No 2 before 8.30 am. Park at HAL Bus Yard on Suranjan Das Road. </p> .<p><strong>NICE Road and South Bengaluru</strong></p><p>Major restrictions will be in place on NICE Road from 9 am to 3 pm, specifically between Sompura Cloverleaf Junction and Kanakapura Road.</p><p><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p><p>Tumakuru Road to Kanakapura Road: Take a right at CMTI Junction via Rajkumar Punyabhoomi Road. </p><p>Magadi Road to Kanakapura Road: Divert at Sumanahalli Junction.</p><p>Mysuru Road to Kanakapura Road: Use Nayandahalli Junction and proceed via Outer Ring Road. </p><p>To reach Bannerghatta Road: From Konanakunte Cross, turn left toward Harinagara Cross and use Jambusavari Dinne Road.</p> .<p><strong>Kanakapura Road diversions</strong></p><p>Vehicle users travelling between Bengaluru and Kanakapura should use Uttarahalli-Kengeri-Agararoute or Anjanapura 80 Feet Road to reach Bannerghatta Main Road, bypassing the restricted NICE Road junctions.</p>