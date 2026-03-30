<p>Bengaluru: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday praised Bengaluru-based Prayoga Institute of Education Research as a national model for making scientific inquiry accessible to school students, noting that such initiatives could nurture India’s future Nobel laureates.</p><p>Speaking during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister highlighted Prayoga’s flagship ‘Anveshana’ programme, which allows students from Grades 9 to 12 to step out of the classroom and into the laboratory.</p><p>“Practice makes a person perfect. More practice leads to more knowledge,” the PM said, referring to the institute’s success in popularising science. He observed that while many students express a fear of science during interactions like Pariksha Pe Charcha, hands-on initiatives like Anveshana help bridge this gap by replacing intimidation with curiosity.</p>.Only one in four colleges in India meet industry requirements: Report.<p>Located on Kanakapura Road, Prayoga’s Anveshana programme engages students in high-level research across chemistry, earth sciences, and wellness. Unlike traditional rote learning, the pedagogy encourages students to navigate uncertainty and tackle real-world scientific challenges.</p><p>Since its inception in 2022, the programme has provided laboratory infrastructure and mentorship from experienced scientists to students, many of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds.</p><p>The Prime Minister’s recognition comes on the heels of a significant breakthrough by four students from rural <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a>. Under the Anveshana umbrella, the students developed an environmentally sustainable method to synthesise copper oxide nanoparticles using plant-based extracts.</p><p>Their research, which has potential applications in water purification, was published in an international peer-reviewed journal, a rare feat for high schoolers. The students were recently felicitated by the State government for their contribution to green chemistry.</p><p>Responding to the Prime Minister's praise, H S Nagaraja, Founder and Chief Mentor of Prayoga, said the recognition has boosted the team's morale. "We are currently reaching over 12,000 government school students, enabling them to learn through experiential methods. Importantly, this is provided free of cost to ensure quality research isn't limited by one's economic background," he said.</p>