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PM Modi praises Bengaluru institute’s research-led school model

Prime Minister highlighted Prayoga’s flagship ‘Anveshana’ programme, which allows students from Grades 9 to 12 to step out of the classroom and into the laboratory.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 07:12 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 07:12 IST
BengaluruEducationKarnataka NewsstudentsResearchschoolTrending

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