PM Modi to inaugurate largest Boeing facility outside of US in Bengaluru today | All you need to know

Here is all you need to know about the establishment:

1. The project's official name is the Boeing India Engineering and Techonology Center (BIETC). According to a government press release, the facility “aims to be a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private and government ecosystem in the country".

2. The facility will mainly be developing next-generation services and prodcusts for industries like airspace and defence.

3. There will be more than 3,000 engineers working at the establishment, according to an Indian Express report. Boeing has revealed that engineers here will be working with artificial intelligence, Industrial Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Clouds, Additive Manufacturing, model-based engineering, and so on.

4. The project is also expected to open up job opportunities in Bengaluru. IE has revealed that Boeing has 107 job openings in the country, 97 of which are in Bengaluru. The BIETC will be hiring across domains like billing analysts, software engineers, product review engineers, structural analysis engineers, program analysts, and so on.

5. Aarti Singh, Senior Director, IT and DA and CIO Boeing India, stated during a press conference that while most engineers would continue to work from the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Centre at Bagmane Tech Park, Bengaluru, the new facility would house various labs, testing infrastructure, and part of R&D operations, as per a report by The Hindu.

6. The campus will be located in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru near the Kempegowda International Airport.

7. At the event, PM Modi will also be launching the Boeing Sukanya Program, which will aim to support women who want to enter India's aviation sector.