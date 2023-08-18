PM street vendors' loan scheme elusive for many in Bengaluru

C E Rangaswamy, who sells children’s clothes, got the Rs 10,000 loan two years ago and it has helped him develop his business. As the president of the Karnataka Beedhi Badhi Vyaapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta, he has also helped a few other vendors get loans. “A vegetable seller, with an infant, approached a bank in Thimmaiah Layout, but didn’t get help. I then called BBMP and senior officials from the bank and helped her get the loan,” he reveals. The validity of the government-issued ID cards for vendors and their vending certificates, requirements for loan application, lapsed earlier this year, says Rangaswamy. They are awaiting renewal. In the meantime, banks are accepting letters of recommendation from zonal officers.