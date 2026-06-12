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PMO delay stalls Bengaluru STRR; full project unlikely to open before 2029

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has repeatedly extended bid submission deadlines for the two-package tenders it floated in January 2025.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 20:42 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 20:42 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSTRR

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