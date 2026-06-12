PMO delay stalls Bengaluru STRR; full project unlikely to open before 2029

<p>Bengaluru: A 144.25-km section of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project, which will pass through the Bannerghatta forest, has been pending in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for the last 18 months despite receiving all necessary wildlife and environmental clearances. </p>.<p>There is also no clarity on the project deadline, which was earlier pushed from 2025 to 2026. Even if the PMO clears the project this year, the project is unlikely to complete before 2029. </p>.<p>The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has repeatedly extended bid submission deadlines for the two-package tenders it floated in January 2025. </p>.After 16-month delay, Bengaluru STRR may reach Tamil Nadu border by June.<p>Chief Minister DK Shivakumar raised the issue in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.</p>.<p>The letter noted that the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC), under the Ministry of Finance, had cleared the project on January 1, 2025, but it was still stuck in the PMO. </p>.<p>The STRR is an access-controlled highway that will eventually encircle Bengaluru and eliminate the need for long-distance heavy vehicles to enter the city. </p>.<p>Of its total length of 282.3 km, 80 km is operational between Dobbspet and Hoskote. Two other sections — a 20.9-km stretch from Hoskote to the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border and a 35.45-km section from Balagondapalli (Tamil Nadu) to the Karnataka border — are under construction. </p>.<p>The remaining 144.25-km section includes a 3.85-km flyover through the Bannerghatta forest. </p>.<p>The tenders floated in January 2025 split the section into two packages. The first package — a 79-km section from Obalapura (Nelamangala taluk) to Kunagal (Ramanagara taluk) — is estimated to cost Rs 2,642.4 crore. </p>.<p>The second package — a 65.25-km section from Kunagal (Ramanagara taluk) to S Mudugadapalli (Hosur taluk) — is estimated to cost Rs 2,279.17 crore. </p>.<p>The new bid submission deadline for both packages is June 22.</p>.<p>The project cost has risen from Rs 4,749.74 crore to Rs 4,921.57 crore after the proposed carriageway was expanded from four lanes to six. </p>.<p>Vilas P Brahmankar, NHAI's Regional Officer in Bengaluru, said the final alignment had been submitted to the Centre and all statutory clearances had been obtained. </p>.<p>"We've received the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) clearance, as well as Stage 1 and Stage 2 forest clearances. Clearances from the railways are also in place. We're awaiting cabinet approval to open and finalise the bids and award the contracts. The process shouldn't take more than three months after cabinet approval," he told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>.<p>As part of the forest clearance process, the NHAI has also received a demand notice to deposit about Rs 12 crore with the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), which manages funds collected when forest land is diverted for non-forest purposes and uses them for afforestation, wildlife protection and ecological restoration. </p>.<p>"It'll be a government-to-government transaction. We'll make the payment once the clearance comes through," he added. </p>.<p>Both packages will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), under which the Centre will fund 40% of the construction cost, while the remaining 60% will be paid to the concessionaire as annuities, along with interest, during the operation period. </p>.<p>Contractors will have 912 days to complete the work. </p>