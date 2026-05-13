<p>Davangere: A case has been registered under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pocso-act">Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act</a> against Vachanananda Swamiji, for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy, an inmate of the hostel run by Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Gurupeetha in Harihar. </p><p>The seer was removed as head of Panchamasali Peetha recently by the trust as he did not vacate the yoga centre in Bengaluru as he promised earlier. </p><p>The ‘Zero’ FIR registered at Lakshmeshwar police station in Gadag district, has been transferred to Harihar Rural Police Station, which is the jurisdiction of the place where the incident took place. The police, who have started the investigation, have recorded the statement of the mother of the 16-year-old victim boy, who lodged a complaint.</p>.Court grants anticipatory bail to Karnataka seer Vachanananda Swamiji in child abuse case.<p>Superintendent of Police HT Shekhar told that the mother of the boy had filed a complaint at Lakshmeshwar police station alleging that Vachanananda Swamiji was asking her son to massage his body. After registering a First Information Report (FIR), case has been transferred him to Harihar Rural Police Station. An investigation has been initiated in this regard and the statement of the boy will be recorded.</p><p><strong>Committee report being prepared</strong></p><p>The Gurupeeth Trust had removed Vachanananda Swamiji as head of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Gurupeeth in Harihar on April 13. This action was taken in the wake of the deadline given by the Trust to vacate the Shwasa Yoga Peetha in Bengaluru had passed. As this took the form of a controversy, allegations were made that Swamiji was getting massaged by boys in the hostel functioning on the premises of the mutt.</p><p>Three boys from the hostel had complained to the District Child Welfare Committee that ‘Swamiji beat them, abused them and had not not given them medicine when they were sick. A delegation led by the committee's president Manjula Mahesh visited the mutt on April 17 and recorded the statements of many people, including Swamiji.</p><p>The affected boys have been counselled in three stages. A report in this regard is being prepared and will be submitted to the Harihar Rural Police Station soon,’ informed the committee’s sources.</p>