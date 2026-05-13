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POCSO case filed against Vachanananda Swamiji for alleged sexual assault of boy in Harihar hostel

The seer was removed as head of Panchamasali Peetha recently by the trust as he did not vacate the yoga centre in Bengaluru as he promised earlier.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 12:38 IST
Karnataka NewsPocsoVachanananda Swami

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