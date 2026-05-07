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POCSO suspect swallows locker key at police station in Bengaluru, sent to judicial custody

A senior police officer said Ramu had been brought in for questioning in connection with a 17-year-old girl reported missing on April 24.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 21:53 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 21:53 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimePocso

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