<p>Bengaluru: High drama unfolded at the Madanayakanahalli police station after a 22-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide while being questioned in a missing person case.</p>.<p>The suspect, identified as Karthik alias Ramu, a native of Ballari, allegedly swallowed a locker key while in custody, triggering panic among police personnel.</p>.POCSO and the case for a Romeo and Juliet clause.<p>A senior police officer said Ramu had been brought in for questioning in connection with a 17-year-old girl reported missing on April 24 and was later traced using mobile tower location data.</p>.<p>Fearing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the accused allegedly tried to end his life. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he remained under police watch for three days. Doctors later retrieved the key through natural excretion.</p>.<p>After being discharged, he was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody on Pocso charges.</p>