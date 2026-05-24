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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Pod taxis, ropeways under study for Bengaluru roads

The concept of pod taxis had previously been floated by the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2018 to provide last-mile connectivity while reducing carbon emissions.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 21:45 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 21:45 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru roadsPod taxi

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