Pod taxis, ropeways under study for Bengaluru roads

<p>Bengaluru: In an attempt to improve <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>’s traffic woes, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has started exploring options for various kinds of pod taxis, from ropeways to inverted rails.</p>.<p>With Mumbai recently laying the foundation for AI-driven pod taxis, some other Indian cities, including Bengaluru, are exploring similar options.</p>.<p>The concept of pod taxis had previously been floated by the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2018 to provide last-mile connectivity while reducing carbon emissions. </p><p>However, the idea never materialised. This time, B-SMILE is exploring three options: hanging inverted rails, personal rapid transit systems and ropeways.</p>.<p>“There are some examples of these transport systems either already existing or progressing in Indian cities, such as the Varanasi Ropeway or the inverted rails in Ahmedabad. We’re currently studying each of the systems to see which is the most feasible in Bengaluru and where it can be applied. The study is still at a nascent stage,” B S Prahallad, Director (Technical), B-SMILE, told DH.</p>.Bharat Taxi to enter Bengaluru only by year-end.<p>The aim is to use the transport system to improve first and last-mile connectivity in the city, while reducing the vehicle load on the road.</p><p>“In order to reduce traffic congestion in the city, we have to either remove vehicles from the road or create extra space. We’re working on various projects to provide this extra space by utilising tunnels and elevated corridors. Pod taxis are another way of creating extra space without burdening the roads. It’s an evolving idea; we need to see where it leads. We’re looking into whether it can be built under the PPP model or if an entity needs to be brought in,” he elaborated, adding that the idea is to utilise it in city pockets that currently have a large population but limited facilities.</p>.<p>According to R K Misra, urban mobility expert and independent director at B-SMILE, the pod taxi system can be used where metro connectivity is limited. </p><p>“For example, on Old Airport Road from MG Road to Marathahalli to Varthur, there is no metro planned and the roads are narrow. The possibility of road widening is limited, so in such a scenario, we can consider elevated pod taxis. This will also improve access to the metro,” he said.</p>