Police arrest 'former accomplice' of terror suspects in unrelated case in Bengaluru

A Thanisandra resident allegedly involved in multiple crimes, including attempted murder, dacoity and robbery, has been arrested.
Police said Mohammad Arshad Khan allegedly tried to attack them with a machete when they went to catch him on August 26.
He allegedly tried to attack the police and later knifed himself in the neck to cause a commotion. But the police managed to get hold of him, and took him to hospital, a police officer close to the investigation said.
A court later remanded him in police custody.
While Khan is said to be an accomplice of Junaid Ahmed, the prime suspect in the terror module case recently busted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), police said he had no links with any terrorist outfit. Police are still running a background check on him.
In 2017, police arrested 21 people for the kidnap and murder of a businessman named Noor Ahmed. Police raided a farmhouse near Gauribidanur, owned by Junaid’s father and found Noor dead there. Khan, the five terror suspects arrested recently, and Junaid were among those apprehended back then.
Police said Khan later got bail but never attended court hearings. Upon his release, he committed multiple crimes, including attempted murder, dacoity and robbery.
"He has more than 10 cases and we were hunting for him. We narrowly missed him several times," a police officer said.
According to the officer, whenever police tried to nab him, Khan would brandish a knife and threaten to stab himself.
A few months ago, when police stormed Khan's previous house in DJ Halli to arrest him, he jumped from the second floor and escaped. "He's dangerous that way," he said.