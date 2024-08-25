Police arrest Mysuru-based extortionist

Bnegaluru: Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly extorting money from a car passenger, claiming that the latter touched his scooter and that it was the latter’s mistake.
Police identified the suspect as Jameel Khan, alias Saleem, a resident of Mysuru who was visiting Bengaluru when the incident unfolded. According to the police, on June 14, Khan intercepted a car in Jayanagar 4th block and claimed that the car had touched and damaged his scooter. Khan threatened the car owner and extorted Rs 40,000 from him.
Following the incident, the victim registered a complaint with the Jayanagar police, who opened an FIR under IPC Section 384 (extortion).
On August 18, police tracked down Khan and arrested him. Further investigations revealed that Khan was a serial extortionist and had 17 cases in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Maddur, including multiple extortion cases. Jayanagar police have recovered Rs 40,000 from Khan and have seized the scooter.
Published 24 August 2024, 22:42 IST