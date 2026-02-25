<p>Police have arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rob a bank and an ATM in central Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Hasan Abdul Sab, 36, a native of Koliwada, Dharwad, was tracked down within 24 hours of the incident, police said.</p>.<p>Police said an attempt was made to commit theft at a bank during the night in the Seshadripuram police station limits. Similarly, in the jurisdiction of the Halasuru Gate police station, an attempt was made to break open an ATM and commit theft.</p>.Bengaluru North Corporation designates 70 feeding spots for street dogs.<p>In connection with these incidents, cases were registered at both police stations, a statement said.</p>.<p>"To detect these cases, five special teams comprising officers and staff were formed. Police prepared a strategic action plan and carried out a thorough investigation. Within 24 hours of the incidents, one accused was traced, secured and taken into custody for interrogation. It has been ensured that such incidents do not create fear or insecurity among the public," the statement said.</p>.<p>A detailed inquiry is being conducted regarding the background of the accused, including whether he had been involved in any previous cases.</p>.<p>In the coming days, appropriate measures will be taken to enhance security by coordinating with bank officials and security personnel, police added.</p>