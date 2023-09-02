Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Police bust racket extorting money from govt employees in Bengaluru

Santosh Koppad, a Belagavi resident, was arrested on Monday. The main suspect, Vishal Patil, is on the run.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 23:57 IST

Follow Us

Police busted a two-man gang in Bengaluru involved in extorting money from government employees by posing as Lokayukta officials. Santosh Koppad, a Belagavi resident, was arrested on Monday. The main suspect, Vishal Patil, is on the run.

Claiming to be from the Lokayukta police, Patil targeted government engineers, alleging that they are in possession of disproportionate assets.

He demanded money to avoid filing an FIR. Investigations revealed that Patil had a charge sheet filed against him in 2020 for impersonating an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Patil and Koppad arrived in Bengaluru in 2022 and began threatening government engineers. In December 2022, a government official contacted the Lokayukta Bengaluru City Inspector. A complaint was filed at Vidhana Soudha police station. A police officer highlighted the crucial role played by technical evidence in apprehending the accused, stating, “We were searching for them for over six months.”

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 September 2023, 23:57 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaBelagaviLokayukta

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT