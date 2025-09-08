Bengaluru: Police crack down on foreigners in drug peddling ring

<p>Bengaluru: The police busted a drug peddling network involving foreign nationals in northern Bengaluru.</p>.<p>On July 10, the Yelahanka New Town police arrested two Ghanaian nationals with 700 grams of MDMA worth Rs 70 lakh.</p>.<p>The investigation led to raids on September 3 across Gunjur, Varthur, Begur Koppa Road, Gandhipur, Whitefield, KR Puram, Maragondanahalli, Ejipura, Sanjaynagar, and MS Palya.</p>.Man arrested for drug peddling; 48 stolen phones seized in Bengaluru.<p>Nine foreign nationals were detained, with seizures including 547 grams of cocaine, 43 grams of amphetamine, 40 grams of marijuana, and 201 grams of crystals (raw material). The police also seized Rs 87,100 in cash and arrested two suspects who were sent to judicial custody.</p>.<p>Seven more foreign nationals were found overstaying their visas and engaging in suspicious activities. They were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) for further action.</p>