Police informant arrested for duping cops

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver, who was also an informant, for allegedly defrauding the police.
The arrested has been identified as Waseem, a resident of Banashankari. He is accused of concocting problems and extracting money from the police under false pretenses.
Recently, Waseem contacted the police claiming knowledge of illegal activities. He promised to send the exact location once he arrived, but later called back requesting money for fuel. Once he received the money, he went incommunicado. A case has been registered at the Cottonpet police station.