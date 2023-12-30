Police keep watchful eye as Bengaluru gears up for New Year revelry

Bengaluru: Thousands of police personnel deployed, hundreds of CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, watch towers, Women Safety Island and police kiosks set up as the city prepares to welcome the New Year with pomp and fervour on Sunday evening

The city police have left no stone unturned to make sure the residents remain safe during the celebrations. On Saturday evening, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda visited Brigade Road and the adjoining Church Street to inspect the security arrangements.

Speaking to reporters, the commissioner said that extensive measures have been taken and security has been improved from the past wherever needed.

“Over 300 CCTV cameras have been temporarily installed here and a control room has been set up to monitor the footage,” the commissioner said. “The footage will also be monitored on the Mobile Command and Control Vehicle set up under the Safe City project. Ten drone cameras will be used. Arrangements are also in place to accommodate officials from other departments including Fire and Emergency, Health and the BBMP.”

Vinod Kumar H K, the proprietor of Sterling CCTV Solutions, said that they have installed an additional 650 cameras.

“Over 1,200 cameras are working in a 2 km radius around MG road. “We are also installing three LED walls, deploying 10 drone cameras and 10 regular cameras with cameramen.”

As part of the security arrangements, additional police commissioners, a joint commissioner, 15 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), 45 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), 160 police inspectors (PIs), 600 sub-inspectors, 600 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 1,800 head constables, and 5,200 constables were being deployed.

Security has also been enhanced in the Central Business District (CBD) area, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Marathahalli, Whitefield and HRBR Layout, where revellers are expected to throng in larger numbers. Watch towers were being set up at key areas with police personnel equipped with binoculars.

Women Safety Island has been set up by the city police to provide all kinds of help for women, more so during emergencies, who take part in the celebrations. Multiple checkposts have also been set up to keep in check driving under the influence (DUI).

The city police have urged the revellers to avoid driving when under the influence of alcohol and opt for public transportation or autorickshaws and cabs. Restaurants, clubs and pubs can remain open till 1 am but liquor stores were directed to close by 11 pm.

Traffic restrictions in place

All flyovers across the city will be closed for vehicle movement from 11 pm on December 31 until 6 am on January 1, except the Ballari Road flyover towards the Kempegowda International Airport.

The traffic police will be keeping a close eye on traffic movement in the Central Business District, particularly MG Road and Koramangala, and Marathahalli and Mahadevapura, and the premises of all the major malls in the city, including Phoenix Marketcity and Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Except for police vans and emergency vehicles, no other vehicles will be allowed to enter or park on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Museum Road, Resthouse Road, and Residency Road from 4 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. Vehicles that will be parked on these roads must be moved before 4 pm.

People are allowed to move through Brigade Road only on foot and only in one direction, from Cauvery Junction on MG Road towards the Samsung Opera House Junction. They must get on to Residency Road if they wish to get back to MG Road.

Special teams will check for drunk-driving, wheelies and drag races at different points across the city through the night until 6 am. “I have given permission to even the Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) to conduct the drunk driving checks only on December 31. They will take all necessary measures, including wearing a body camera,” said M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Auto-rickshaws will be running till at least 1-2 am, while taxis will be available for hire through the night. Their availability will depend on the crowds and their demand, said Tanveer Pasha, the president of the Ola, Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association. Fares are expected to hike past 10 pm, as usual, while cab fares will depend on aggregator rules.

Parking is prohibited on both sides of the following roads (from December 31, 4 pm to January 1, 6 am):

Indiranagar 100 feet road, Indiranagar 12th Main Road, and ITPL Main Road in the east.

Koramanagala 60 feet road, YD Matha Road, Koramangala and all cross roads leading to it, and Koramangala 80 feet road in the south.

MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Museum Road, Resthouse Road, and Residency Road in the CBD.

Taxi pick-up and drop points in the west division:

Cubbon Road: Pick-up and drop at BRV Junction near Gate 6 of the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Queens Road: Pick-up and drop at Queens Junction or CTO Junction.

Rajbhavan: Pick-up at CTO Junction and drop at Cubbon Park Metro Station.

Taxi pick-up and drop points in the east division: