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Police launch probe into illegal podi survey of CA land in north Bengaluru

A podi survey divides a land survey number into smaller sub-numbers to grant ownership.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 23:09 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 23:09 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsPolice

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