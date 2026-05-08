<p>Bengaluru: Police have launched a criminal investigation after an illegal podi survey was allegedly conducted to grant a civic amenities (CA) site to a private citizen in north Bengaluru.</p>.<p>A podi survey divides a land survey number into smaller sub-numbers to grant ownership.</p>.<p>The podi survey pertained to one acre and 19 guntas of land in Survey No. 13/1 at Kothi Hosahalli village in Yelahanka taluk.</p>.<p>T K L Prakash, a licensed surveyor, allegedly colluded with one Balaram, who had applied for an urgent tatkal podi survey, and ignored the existence of a GBA building and a playground on the site while conducting the survey.</p>.<p>The surveyor also allegedly failed to take into account that 33 guntas of the land had earlier been reserved as a park (CA site) when the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) approved the layout plan. Despite this, a survey sketch was prepared for the entire one acre and 19 guntas, including the GBA building and playground on the site.</p>.<p>The BDA had leased the area reserved as a CA site to the Sahakara Nagar Club for 30 years. Following a complaint seeking legal action over the alleged illegal podi survey that included this land, the Commissioner of the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, along with departmental officials, conducted a site inspection on April 25.</p>.<p>Based on the findings, the commissioner directed officials to file a criminal case against Prakash for allegedly concealing the actual status of the land and conducting the survey illegally, as well as against Balaram, who had sought the tatkal podi survey.</p>.<p>Accordingly, a criminal case was registered at Kodigehalli police station on April 28 under Section 192(A) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, and Sections 318(2), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Assistant Director of Land Records, Yelahanka taluk, said in a statement.</p>