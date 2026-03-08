Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Police mildly lathi-charge crowd as Jr NTR’s Bengaluru visit turns chaotic

Eager fans had gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor. The excitement soon turned into chaos as scores of fans entered the lobby to see the actor up close.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 15:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsjr ntr

Follow us on :

Follow Us