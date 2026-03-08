<p>Telugu film star NTR Jr's visit to Bengaluru turned chaotic on Sunday after police resorted to mild lathi-charge to push away and control the crowd of fans.</p><p>Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR Jr, was in the city to attend the inauguration of a new facility of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals in Mahadevapura.</p>.'Wish we had a place like this...': Bengaluru man's praise of Ahmedabad's night life sparks debate online.<p>Eager fans had gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor. The excitement soon turned into chaos as scores of fans entered the lobby to see the actor up close. Some even jumped over the barricades, police said.</p><p>Video clips that went viral on social media showed a damaged escalator while the crowd of fans relentlessly moved closer to the actor. A few people fell on the escalator, damaging it, police added.</p><p>Despite the frenzy, the actor remained calm and was escorted to the venue by the police and security officers. The event later continued once the situation was brought under control.</p>