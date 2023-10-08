Police nab duo who robbed valuables from elderly after giving them tea laced with sedatives

Police said Karthik groomed his communicative skills to interact with the elderly who were amiable and were well off. As part of his modus operandi, he used to speak to them nicely to gain their confidence for several days before robbing them, police sources said.

After interacting them and gaining their trust, Karthik would take them for a discussion over a cup of tea. He used to repeat this for a couple of times and after a few days of the same pattern, mix sleeping pills in the tea, make them drink it and steal jewellery before going incommunicado.

He would then hand over the stolen jewellery to his accomplice who would sell it to small jewellers in the city. The suspects used to shared the spoils on a percentage basis.