Bengaluru cops net Rs 16 lakh in traffic fines during weeklong special drive

Bengaluru: The north division of the Bengaluru Traffic Police collected a total of Rs 15,99,900 in fines after registering 2,647 cases during a week of special drives targeting various traffic violations.
The drive was conducted between May 16 and May 23 across the northern part of the city. Traffic cops noted that these violations, which include drink-driving, footpath parking and riding, and using defective and masked number plates, contributed to causing deadly accidents in the city.
They also conducted drives against BBMP trucks, water tankers, private and KSRTC buses, food delivery personnel and auto-rickshaws that refuse to go on hire or demand excess fares.
A total of 386 vehicle users were booked for drink-driving in a special drive by the city’s traffic police on Friday night.
Across the city, police checked a total of 17,361 vehicles and found that 386 drivers tested positive when checked for alcohol.
In the south division alone, a total of 136 cases were registered against those found driving under the influence of alcohol. The highest number of cases at 19 was registered within the Jayanagar traffic police station limits, followed by Electronics City (15) and Bellandur and Adugodi (13 each).
Published 26 May 2024, 03:10 IST