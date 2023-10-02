Home
Police probe cause after electric car goes up in flames in Bengaluru's JP Nagar

Last Updated 01 October 2023, 21:43 IST
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 21:43 IST

An electric car caught fire on Saturday afternoon on the Delmia flyover in southern Bengaluru's JP Nagar. 

Police said that the car owner was at the wheel. He noticed smoke emitting from the bonnet and immediately dashed out. Within minutes, the car went up in flames, an officer from the Puttenahalli police station said. 

A fire vehicle rushed to the spot and doused the fire. No casualties were reported. 

The officer said that the reason behind the fire was under investigation. For now, the police have opened a fire incident report. 

(Published 01 October 2023, 21:43 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsElectric Vehicle

