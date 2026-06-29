Police probe murder angle in Bengaluru woman's death; live-in partner under suspicion

<p>Bengaluru: Jigani police in southern Bengaluru have launched an investigation after the suspicious death of a woman aged 30 proved to be murder following the post-mortem.</p>.<p>On June 17, police found the decomposed body of Akshata Indaragi at her rented home in Jigani. The house is owned by a local municipal councillor.</p>.<p>Police reached the scene after neighbours reported a foul stench emanating from the house, which had remained locked for three days. They registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and ordered a post-mortem.</p>.<p>The post-mortem report, which came recently, established that the woman had been assaulted and strangled. CCTV footage also surfaced, showing a man identified as Nanne Saab leaving the house. He remains missing. Police said he lived with the victim.</p>.<p>Police investigations showed that Saab and Akshata had been married to different people. Six months ago, she left her husband and two children, and moved in with Saab to live in Jigani and look for work in a garment factory. The two are believed to have developed a relationship back in Bagalkot's Ilkal, their hometown, while working in the saree weaving industry, police said.</p>.<p>While police have launched a search for Saab, some Hindu right wing activists staged a protest on June 27, alleging that he had lured Akshata and then murdered her.</p>