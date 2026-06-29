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Police probe murder angle in Bengaluru woman's death; live-in partner under suspicion

On June 17, police found the decomposed body of Akshata Indaragi at her rented home in Jigani. The house is owned by a local municipal councillor.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 22:35 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 22:35 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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