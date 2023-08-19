Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Police questions 35 contractors over petition to Karnataka govt

The contractors accused BBMP officials of demanding a 10 per cent commission to clear outstanding bills.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 23:09 IST

Follow Us

Following a petition submitted by a BBMP official to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, a total of 35 BBMP contractors were summoned by the High Grounds Police.

On Thursday, police summoned and questioned 20 contractors, including Manjunath, the President of BBMP Contractors, in connection with a letter they had sent to the Governor.

The contractors accused BBMP officials of demanding a 10 per cent commission to clear outstanding bills.

A police officer explained that they received a petition to question the contractors due to the letter’s content which was deemed disrespectful to the BBMP. The petition implicated 57 individuals. Around 15 contractors were interrogated on Friday, totaling 35 interrogations in all. Notices will be issued to others.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 August 2023, 23:09 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMP

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT