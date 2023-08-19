Police questions 35 contractors over petition to Karnataka govt

Following a petition submitted by a BBMP official to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, a total of 35 BBMP contractors were summoned by the High Grounds Police.
On Thursday, police summoned and questioned 20 contractors, including Manjunath, the President of BBMP Contractors, in connection with a letter they had sent to the Governor.
The contractors accused BBMP officials of demanding a 10 per cent commission to clear outstanding bills.
A police officer explained that they received a petition to question the contractors due to the letter’s content which was deemed disrespectful to the BBMP. The petition implicated 57 individuals. Around 15 contractors were interrogated on Friday, totaling 35 interrogations in all. Notices will be issued to others.