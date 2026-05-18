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Police register case after video of alleged cow assault goes viral

Based on the complaint, police have booked an unidentified suspect under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the BNS.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 21:41 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 21:41 IST
India NewsBengaluruCow

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