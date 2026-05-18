Police register case after video of alleged cow assault goes viral

<p>Bengaluru: City police have registered a suo motu case after a video allegedly showing a man sexually assaulting a cow went viral on social media.</p>.<p>According to the FIR registered on Sunday, an official from the social media monitoring cell came across the footage posted on the X account “GarudEyeintel | Defence Intel”.</p>.<p>The incident allegedly took place in Akkipete on May 5.</p>.Police register FIRs after back-to-back animal cruelty cases in Bengaluru .<p>Based on the complaint, police have booked an unidentified suspect under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.</p>