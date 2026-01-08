<p>Bengaluru: Police in eastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru’s </a>KR Puram have registered criminal cases following back-to-back incidents of cruelty against stray dogs.</p>.<p>On April 25, around 8.30 am, a coconut vendor allegedly attacked a stray dog with a knife near Muniyappa Layout. The dog sustained grievous injuries and was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.</p>.Govt taking steps to establish dog shelters in urban local bodies.<p>A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Police are on the lookout for the suspect.</p>.<p>In a separate incident on April 21, a construction worker allegedly killed a stray dog at a building site near Ramamurthy Nagar. According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fir">FIR</a>, the worker claimed the dog was rabid.</p>