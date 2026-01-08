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Police register FIRs after back-to-back animal cruelty cases in Bengaluru

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 19:15 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 19:15 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaPoliceFIRAnimal cruelty

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