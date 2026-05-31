Police rescue man attempting to kill himself in East Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Police were able to prevent a man, allegedly in mental distress, from taking his own life in East Bengaluru on Saturday morning. </p>.<p>The man in question attempted to jump to his death from an apartment building in Kasturi Nagar around 9.23am. A relative called 112, after receiving which Assistant Sub-Inspector Chowdappa, along with Head Constable Parashuram, who were patrolling the area, were dispatched to the building. </p>.Bengaluru police rescue 16-year-old girl threatening to jump off apartment building.<p>Working with personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department, the Hoysala patrolmen rescued the man, and were able to avert his suicide bid. </p>.<p>"Investigation revealed that he attempted suicide because his family had decided to take him to a hospital for his treatment. Our officers offered counselling, reassurance and support," read the police statement. </p>