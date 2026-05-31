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Police rescue man attempting to kill himself in East Bengaluru

Working with personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department, the Hoysala patrolmen rescued the man, and were able to avert his suicide bid.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 23:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsPoliceSuicideRescue

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