Police took independent call on denying permission to Cockroach Janata Party event: G Parameshwara

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> on Saturday said that the police have taken an independent call on denying permission for the proposed event of an unknown group -- Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) -- after assessing law and order and other relevant aspects.</p>.<p>The minister was responding to questions from reporters over reports that police had denied permission for the CJP convention scheduled to be held here on Sunday.</p>.Decline in communal murders, drug cases indicators of peace: G Parameshwara counters Priyank Kharge's claim.<p>Bengaluru police on Friday cautioned the public against participating in or circulating social media messages related to a proposed 'peaceful human chain' programme allegedly called by the CJP Karnataka unit near Town Hall on May 24, saying no permission had been granted for such an event.</p>.<p>The police referred to a viral social media post, where the CJP invited people to gather in large numbers in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru for a peaceful human chain demonstration on Sunday.</p>.<p>Police clarified that no application had been submitted by any individual, organisation or political party seeking permission to hold the programme and that no approval had been granted either by the police or by the GBA authorities for use of the venue.</p>.<p>Reacting to the denial of permission, Parameshwara said, "They (police) examine the purpose for which such an event is being organised, who all are involved, and related aspects. Based on that assessment, the police decide whether to grant permission or not. If they have denied permission, there must be some reasons behind it." The minister said police authorities independently evaluate all relevant factors before taking a decision on large gatherings and conventions. He indicated that law and order considerations remained the primary factor in granting or denying permission.</p>.<p>The home minister's remarks came amid controversy surrounding the proposed CJP event and speculation over whether the organisers would be allowed to proceed with the convention.</p>.<p>The 'X' account of Cockroach Janata Party, a satirical digital outfit that came up last week and took social media by storm, was withheld in India on Thursday. Soon after, came another handle – 'Cockroach is Back' with the tagline 'Cockroaches Don't Die'.</p>.<p>Responding to BJP leaders stating that they would challenge in court the withdrawal of the "Ladle Mashak" case, Parameshwara said, "That is left to them. We cannot advise them on that." The Karnataka Cabinet decided on Thursday to withdraw riot cases against people booked during a violent incident in March 2022 at Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland Taluk of Kalaburagi district.</p>.<p>The BJP has termed it appeasement politics and said it would challenge it in court.</p>.<p>On speculation surrounding the Cabinet reshuffle and the Rajya Sabha elections, Parameshwara said the decisions rested with the party leadership.</p>.<p>"Regarding all these elections, our party president, the chief minister, and the high command will decide. This is routine. The process is continuing as usual," he said.</p>.<p>On ministers and MLAs lobbying for Cabinet berths, he said, "I do not think there is anything wrong in what they are doing. If they say, make us ministers, we have won three times, two times, four times, what is wrong in that? They also have capability. But since only 15 per cent can be made ministers, the numbers are limited." When asked about anxiety among some ministers over the possibility of being dropped from the Cabinet, Parameshwara said, "That is left to the high command." The home minister also dismissed speculation that he was seeking a change of portfolio.</p>.Tumakuru to be renamed as Tumakuru (B’luru North) district: HM G Parameshwara.<p>"As far as the department is concerned, I have no dissatisfaction at all. I have efficiently handled the Home Department. Altogether, if you combine the three-year and two-year terms, it has been eight years in the Home Department. I have absolutely no disappointment," he said.</p>.<p>"Even if they give me an additional portfolio, I will manage it," he added.</p>.<p>"I can handle whatever they give me. Whatever portfolio they give, I have the capability to manage it," Parameshwara said. </p>