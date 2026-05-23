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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Police took independent call on denying permission to Cockroach Janata Party event: G Parameshwara

The home minister's remarks came amid controversy surrounding the proposed CJP event and speculation over whether the organisers would be allowed to proceed with the convention.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 12:08 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 12:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru PoliceG Parameshwara

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