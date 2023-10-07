Policymakers call for multi-pronged approach to cervical cancer care

Both government and private healthcare providers across the state were urged to adopt a multi-pronged approach to cervical cancer prevention, screening, and treatment.
This call came from doctors and policymakers during a state-level multi-stakeholder consultation jointly organised by the state government, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, and FIND, a global health non-profit organisation, in the city on Friday.
Doctors, in consultation with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and several MLAs and MLCs, highlighted that the major challenge persisted in women’s unwillingness to get tested and their lack of awareness regarding the existence of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer.
The minister emphasised the need for a roadmap with sustainable, reliable solutions, stating, “Resources can be found; what we need is the right approach. Effective screening, vaccination, and treatment will be critical in eliminating cervical cancer in the state.”
Stakeholders discussed methods to increase awareness about HPV DNA tests for cervical cancer screening at the grassroots level.
This included involving families and local organisations and delivering messages in the local language.
Dr Sheela Mane, Vice-Chair Elect of the Indian College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, proposed the slogan: 'Vaccine for the daughter, screening for the mother’ to help achieve the goal of vaccinating 90% of girls with the HPV vaccine, screening 70% of women, and ensuring that 90% of women identified with cervical cancer receive treatment.
Shortage of doctors
Stakeholders also highlighted the shortage of doctors and medical staff at the taluk level, which places additional stress on them for testing and vaccinating those at risk.
HPV DNA testing was identified as the most cost-effective screening method for cervical cancer. Stakeholders noted that it should be combined with evidence-based counselling for all women who are screened.
They emphasised that creating awareness is key to early detection of cancer and stressed the importance of providing the right message about vaccination and accessible screening methods at the school level.
Dr Srinivasa G A, Deputy Director of the State NCD Division, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, said, “ASHA workers cannot do this alone. Chief Health Officers can work with them and primary health workers to conduct door-to-door screening and awareness-building at the taluk level.”
“Resources can be found; what we need is the right approach. Effective screening vaccination and treatment will be critical in eliminating cervical cancer in the state".Dinesh Gundu Rao, Health Minister