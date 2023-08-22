'Politically connected' developer forms sites on govt land

About an acre of government land in Anjanapura has been encroached upon with impunity by a private builder for a residential layout.
The land adjoins a stormwater drain as well as a large residential extension of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).
Local residents said the encroacher had started building drains in a bid to sell sites to gullible buyers.
"This is highly valuable land and costs more than Rs 10,000 per square foot. No construction activity is allowed as the land is located within the buffer zone of the stormwater drain. Besides the drain, a shed has also come up inside the land,” a local resident said, alleging that the encroacher has political connections.
The encroached government land (survey number 49) is situated near Anjanapura Further Extension and there is a suspicion that the work is being carried out without obtaining proper approvals.
Speaking anonymously, residents urged the BDA to either file a police complaint or approach the Karnataka Land Grabbing Special Court to investigate the encroachments.