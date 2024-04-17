‘Polling day off mandatory for companies’: DEO Tushar Girinath

Bengaluru: District Electoral Officer (DEO) Tushar Girinath, who is also the chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), reminded companies based in the city to provide mandatory holidays to employees on polling day. Girinath, along with the Department of Information Technology and Biotechnology, held a meeting with representatives of different companies.
“The polling percentage in Mahadevapura, which is an IT hub, was low in the last elections. We held a meeting with companies based in these areas, including HSR Layout, to encourage their employees to cast their votes,” Girinath told reporters.
While 14 assembly constituencies, will vote on April 26, the remaining 14 constituencies are scheduled for elections on May 7.
(Published 16 April 2024, 20:47 IST)