After protests, two Koppal sponge iron factories shut over pollution

<p>Bengaluru: The Koppal district administration on Thursday shut two sponge iron industries, including one that stopped functioning a year ago, for their “willful negligence” that led to pollution of air and water. </p>.<p>The action has been taken following directions from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), which had come under pressure following a series of protests and media reports on the impact of industrial pollution in the villages of Koppal. Notably, both P Balasubba Setty Power and Steel and the non-functional Hospet Ispat Private Limited had been issued notice nearly three years ago.</p>.<p>In its closure order, KSPCB stated that despite multiple notices, personal hearings and directions to implement corrective measures, the industries failed to comply.</p>.<p>“The continued emissions of particulate matter, fugitive dust and improper handling of industrial waste have resulted in adverse impact on ambient air quality, deposition of dust on agricultural lands and residential areas, causing health issues among local residents,” the order stated, adding that the violations posed a serious threat to public health and the environment. </p>.<p>Villagers contended that despite the long timeline, very little action has been taken. </p>.<p><span class="italic">DH</span> had published a series of reports and a video highlighting pollution caused by 24 red-category industries located within a five-kilometre radius of Hirebaganal village in Koppal taluk, impacting public health, agriculture, livestock and the environment in over 20 villages, besides affecting Koppal town. </p>.<p>“As per the directions of the KSPCB, we have seized the two industries until further orders,” said Koppal Deputy Commissioner Dr Suresh B Itnal. </p>.<p>The KSPCB said it had received several complaints alleging severe dust and air pollution caused by sponge iron units operating in Hirebaganal and neighbouring villages in Koppal taluk.</p>.<p>According to the complaints, emissions of thick black smoke have triggered respiratory ailments, including asthma, among the people.</p>.<p>“The soot-laden dust settles on homes and household articles, causing crop loss, and adversely affecting livestock,” the Board said.</p>.<p>The order stated that persistent non-compliances were observed during inspections.</p>.<p>“Essentially, they have closed down only one polluting company. While we appreciate the action taken by the KSPCB, similar measures should be initiated against all polluting industries and strict monitoring ensured for compliance with environmental norms,” Mahesh Vadnal of Hirebaganal village. </p>.Smoke, dust and neglect: Karnataka's Koppal chokes from industrial pollution.<p>The villagers have demanded action based on the recommendation of an expert committee constituted by the Union Environment Ministry, which suggested creating dedicated industrial zones with adequate buffer areas exclusively for sponge iron units. </p>.<p>“What is the purpose of closing down a company that has already shut down? They should close down all polluting companies,” says Manjunath C K, another farmer.</p>.<p>Farmers and residents of Koppal taluk have been protesting against pollution from red-category industries, many of which operate without adequate buffer zones, since 2008, including sit-in protests that have continued for the past 200 days. </p>.<p>“The closure order will prevent Hospet Ispat Private Limited from resuming operations,” a source in the Pollution Control Board said, adding that action on other polluting companies will follow as per the rules. </p>