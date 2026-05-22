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After protests, two Koppal sponge iron factories shut over pollution

In its closure order, KSPCB stated that despite multiple notices, personal hearings and directions to implement corrective measures, the industries failed to comply.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 23:45 IST
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A screenshot of the Insight article in DH on Sunday, in its editon dated May 17, 2026.
A screenshot of the Insight article in DH on Sunday, in its editon dated May 17, 2026.
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Published 21 May 2026, 23:45 IST
India NewsBengaluruKoppalindustrial

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