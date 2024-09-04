Poor response to eye donations in Bengaluru

How to register as an eye donor

Give a missed call to 88840 18800 and get a certificate for pledging your eyes.

Facts about corneal blindness

* Corneal blindness occurs because of changes in corneal transparency or structure, injury and infection.

* Success rate of the transplant is 98-99 per cent.

* Cornea must be donated within 6 hours of a person’s death and transplanted at the earliest.

* Cornea removal procedure is free of cost. Donated corneas are also available for free.

* Age and blood group no bar to donate. Cataract, diabetes and blood pressure patients can pledge, and also blind persons with intact cornea. “People with above-neck cancers or infections like HIV/AIDS are exceptions,” Krishna clarifies.