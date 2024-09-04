Poor response to eye donations in Bengaluru

Daily eye donations in Bengaluru remain as low as 12-20, says M K Krishna, a long-time campaigner of the cause. He sensitises people to corneal blindness, considered the most common treatable form of blindness, and spreads awareness about how it can be reversed with timely cornea donations.
The National Eye Donation Fortnight 2024 is underway and will be on until September 8. Eye donation often involves recovering tissue from the cornea of a deceased person. The corneal tissue extracted from a pair of eyes can restore vision of up to four blind persons.
“India requires 1 lakh cornea donations a year. But superstitions get in the way. People believe one will be born blind in their next life if they have their eyes removed after death,” says Krishna. He is honorary director,
Dr Rajkumar Eye Bank, Narayana Nethralaya, and ex-chairperson, Eye Bank Association of India,
south zone.
Professionally, he is a banker. He now holds classes on financial planning at educational institutions, corporate offices, and old age homes all over Karnataka. “At the end of my class, I say ‘I don’t need a vote of thanks. Give me those three minutes to talk about eye donation instead’. Gifting vision is like giving life and I would like it to become an act of Cultivated Social Responsibility,” says Krishna.
His journey with eye donation began with his father’s death in 1996. “We donated his eyes. Two years later, when my mother passed away, we donated her eyes too. My immediate and extended family has donated 23 pairs of eyes. It’s become a family tradition,” says the 72-year-old resident of Malleswaram.
He has seen the transformative power of eye donation. “A boy was 14-15 years old when he got the transplant. He went on to study engineering and is now employed. I have seen a family’s happiness when their toddler was able to see them for the first time,” he recalls.
Due to a shortage of donated corneas, young children or persons with blindness in one eye are given priority for transplants.
How to register as an eye donor
Give a missed call to 88840 18800 and get a certificate for pledging your eyes.
Facts about corneal blindness
* Corneal blindness occurs because of changes in corneal transparency or structure, injury and infection.
* Success rate of the transplant is 98-99 per cent.
* Cornea must be donated within 6 hours of a person’s death and transplanted at the earliest.
* Cornea removal procedure is free of cost. Donated corneas are also available for free.
* Age and blood group no bar to donate. Cataract, diabetes and blood pressure patients can pledge, and also blind persons with intact cornea. “People with above-neck cancers or infections like HIV/AIDS are exceptions,” Krishna clarifies.