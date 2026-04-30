<p><em>Ananya K P</em></p>.<p>Set inside the quiet, green space of Sahyadrivana in Gottegere, the Poornachandra Kannada Cultural Study Centre offers a simple yet thoughtful experience for visitors. Inaugurated on April 28 last year, and open for visitors every Sunday, the centre shares its space with Ragi Kana, blending literature, culture and everyday rural life in a calm setting.</p>.<p>The first section of the gallery opens into a book display and sale area. Here, visitors can find all the works of Poornachandra Tejaswi along with several canonical texts of Kannada literature. Translations of global works, such as Black literature and literary theory, are also available, making the space accessible for both casual readers and serious learners.</p>.<p>Reflecting Tejaswi’s own simple and grounded life, the building follows an old architectural style. The surroundings are alive with the sounds of farm animals, adding to its raw and honest atmosphere. A hall within the premises is kept open for community use, where groups can host discussions, events and gatherings.</p>.Bengaluru-based NIAS develops portal that traces hidden heritage landscapes.<p>The centre is directed by K C Shivareddy, who has also edited several works of Kuvempu and Tejaswi. Shivareddy, a close friend of Tejaswi, has carefully collected and preserved many of his personal belongings.</p>.<p>The next section of the museum focuses on Tejaswi’s life and work. It displays his artwork, sketches, rough drafts and first editions of his books, along with pens and other personal items.</p>.<p>There is an extensive collection of his handwritten notes and letters. Family photographs fill the space, and keen readers may also notice a familiar face, Kiwi, his dog. The car that Tejaswi used to drive is now neatly parked outside this museum.</p>.<p>According to Shivareddy, some objects serve as visual memories for readers, while others, like the letters, offer deeper insights into Tejaswi’s personal life. A separate section is being planned to showcase his wildlife photography.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Apart from this, the centre aims to grow into a larger research space. Plans include academic programmes, exhibitions, workshops and discussions, while also working towards preserving rare records of Kannada literature and culture for future generations.</p>