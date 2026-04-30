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Poornachandra Tejaswi's world, quietly preserved

A thoughtfully curated cultural study centre is building a solid archive of the multifaceted works of the litterateur Poornachandra Tejaswi
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:37 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:37 IST
Bengaluru newsMetrolife

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