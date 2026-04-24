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Posing as BSNL staffers, trio steal modules and copper cables in Bengaluru

The complainant told police on April 19 that unidentified persons had stolen 2,160 modules and 66 metres of copper cable belonging to BSNL, worth Rs 2.39 lakh, between April 17 and 19.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 21:42 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 21:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeBSNL

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