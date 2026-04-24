<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yeshwanthpur">Yeshwantpur police </a>have arrested three people who posed as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bsnl">BSNL </a>staff and stole modules and copper cables.</p>.<p>Police recovered stolen goods worth an estimated Rs 7 lakh from the suspects.</p>.<p>The complainant told police on April 19 that unidentified persons had stolen 2,160 modules and 66 metres of copper cable belonging to BSNL, worth Rs 2.39 lakh, between April 17 and 19.</p>.<p>A theft case was registered, and the three suspects were arrested at Mathikere.</p>.Copper cables of BSNL stolen in Surathkal.<p>"Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that they are from other states and used to operate both during the day and night using a car. They wore uniforms and helmets similar to BSNL staff and targeted roadside BSNL infrastructure in areas such as Mathikere, Yeshwantpur, Malleswaram, and Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru city," the police said in a statement.</p>.<p>The suspects also confessed to damaging iron pillars installed for telephone, internet and LAN connections and stealing 4,140 modules and 60 metres of copper cable.</p>.<p>Police found that the trio were transporting the stolen goods in a car to the railway station for sale, and that another accomplice remained at large. The suspects were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.</p>