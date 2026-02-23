Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Posing as human rights squad, gang extorts Rs 24 lakh in Bengaluru's Devanahalli

The suspects arrived in a car bearing the board ‘Human Rights Protection and Anti-Corruption Squad’, threatened the victim for possessing the cash, and fled with the money.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 19:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 19:10 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsextortionDevanahalli

Follow us on :

Follow Us