<p>The Devanahalli police arrested nine people for impersonating a fake human rights outfit and extorting a man of Rs 24 lakh.</p>.<p>The arrested are C Krishnakumar Reddy, 50, a private bank employee; S Ahmed Sharif, 48, a real-estate agent; Venugopal, 49, a daily wager; Sampangirama, 47, a real-estate worker; Narayana Swamy, 52, a municipal council worker; Shiva KV, 42, a driver; TV Murugeshan, 65, a mason; Malayam Lathif, 53, a real-estate worker; and Venkatesh, 57, a dhobi.</p>.<p>On February 13, around 10 am, the 50-year-old victim was near Chinnaganahalli, Devanahalli, with Rs 24 lakh to hand over to another person.</p>.<p>The suspects arrived in a car bearing the board 'Human Rights Protection and Anti-Corruption Squad', threatened the victim for possessing the cash, and fled with the money.</p>.<p>The victim approached the Devanahalli police, and a case was registered. The police subsequently arrested all nine suspects. Five others are at large, and efforts are on to trace them, officials said.</p>.<p>The police recovered Rs 14.60 lakh, two vehicles used in the crime, and 13 mobile phones from the arrested. Further investigation is underway.</p>