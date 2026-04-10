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Postcard-sized art on heritage of Bengaluru

A watercolour artist, Wali has painted sites such as Ragigudda Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Bangalore Palace, the Peninsular Gneiss rock mass at Lalbagh, and Nandi Hills.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 22:21 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsheritageArtMetrolife

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