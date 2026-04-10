<p>Manjunath N Wali will exhibit a series of plein-air paintings of heritage sites in and around Bengaluru. The solo show, titled ‘Keepers of Time — Postcards from Bangalore’, opens on Saturday.</p>.<p>A watercolour artist, Wali has painted sites such as Ragigudda Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Bangalore Palace, the Peninsular Gneiss rock mass at Lalbagh, and Nandi Hills. Unlike his earlier works on large paper, he has created this series on postcard-sized paper.</p>.Feeling creative? Join these free sketching communities in Bengaluru.<p>The idea of sketching these iconic landmarks outdoors came from a conversation with art historian H A Anil Kumar. He started the project in 2025 and in seven months, he had created 25 artworks. Wali says making postcard-sized paintings is challenging. They require custom-made brushes with tiny bristles, and demand precision and attention to detail. “Some works were painted entirely on site, while others I started outdoors and finished at home. Each piece took an average of two hours,” he shares. The show is being presented by ArtenBlu.</p>.<p>April 11 to 19 (Monday closed), 11 am to 6.30 pm, at MKF Museum of Art, Lavelle Road. Entry free. Call 90192 76294.</p>