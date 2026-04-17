<p>Bengaluru: The power bills for all categories of consumers under <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bescom">Bescom </a>jurisdiction will go up starting May. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), on Friday, passed an order allowing Bescom to recover close to Rs 2,068 crore revenue deficit suffered in 2024-25 from the consumers. As a result, for every unit consumed in 2024-25, the customers will have to pay an additional charge of 56 paisa. </p><p>The amount will be recovered through the year 2026-27 in equal installments in every month’s power bill. </p>.Industries switching to captive power on the rise: Bescom data.<p>“Bescom shall calculate, for each of the active consumers of FY2024-25, the amount to be recovered based on their actual energy consumption during FY2024-25. Such amount shall be recovered during FY2026-27 in equal monthly instalments, to be called as ‘FY25 True up Charges’ commencing from the first meter reading date falling on or after May 1, 2026 and concluding with the reading date ending on April 30, 2027,” the order said.</p><p>According to Bescom, True-up charges are required since the actual performance and that approved by KERC would be different. </p><p>“Every year, ESCOMs operate on the basis of projected costs and revenues approved by KERC through the Annual Tariff Order. However, actual performance during the year may differ from these approved projections due to changes in consumer consumption patterns, tariff revisions, input costs, and other operational factors,” a senior Bescom official said.</p><p>The true up charges allow ESCOMs to reconcile the difference between approved estimates and actual outcomes, Bescom officials said.</p><p><strong>What casued the revenue deficit?</strong></p><p>According to Bescom, various factors have contributed for a revenue deficit. From higher thermal energy allocation and power purchase costs to reduced rainfall resulting in higher consumption by irrigation pumpsets, a number of factors together have affected the performance, the Bescom officials said.</p><p>CESC has also recorded a revenue deficit of Rs 121.71 crore and is eligible to collect additional 15 paisa per unit for consumption in 2024-25, Mescom has shown a revenue surplus of Rs 63.32 crore and it will refund 15 paisa for each unit consumed by customers in 2024-25.</p><p>Similarly Hescom will also refund 10 paisa as it has recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 153.46 crore. Gescom will also recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 90.42 crore and will refund 10 paisa.</p><p>Recently KERC had revised it's power tariff order of March 2025 and increased the tariff for industrial and commercial users.</p>