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Power bills in Bengaluru to go up from May

According to Bescom, True-up charges are required since the actual performance and that approved by KERC would be different.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 15:52 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsElectricityBESCOMpower bill

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