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Power lines snap, causing outages across Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall

In a few areas, power supply had to be disconnected as a preventive measure to prevent electric accidents.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 16:58 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newspower outageHeavy rainfall

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