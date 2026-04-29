<p>Bengaluru: The heavy rains left many areas in the city in darkness. Power supply disruptions were common through Wednesday evening.</p><p>Senior Bescom officials said that the rains and tree falls had affected the infrastructure causing such disruptions.</p><p>“Hundreds of trees came down owing to the high speed winds and rain. At many places, these trees snapped the power lines. Many electricity poles and transformers were also damaged and as a result power supply was affected,” a senior Bescom official said.</p>.Hailstorm in Bengaluru | City gets rain relief amid rising heat.<p>Many electrical infrastructure which were heated up owing to the summer heat suddenly cooled down due to the heavy rains and this also damaged some electrical infrastructure, officials said.</p><p>However, this left the residents frustrated. “I wonder why they cannot maintain the infrastructure well. Even a drop of rain, there is a power cut. Even if there is a problem, they should be prepared to repair it soon. We had to sit in the dark for nearly two hours,” said Kavya K, a resident of Kathriguppe.</p><p>Similar outages were reported from many other parts of the city. In a few areas, power supply had to be disconnected as a preventive measure to prevent electric accidents.</p>.7 killed, several injured after wall collapses on street vendors at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.<p>Many commuters also complained of poor lighting.</p><p>“As is, owing to the rains, the visibility was poor. In many roads, the streetlights were also off and it was very difficult for us to navigate through the roads. We could not figure out where the potholes were. The government needs to focus on improving infrastructure,” said Naresh M, a resident of Rajajinagar.</p>