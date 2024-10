Power outage in Bengaluru's R R Nagar today

The areas that will be affected include Pattanagere, Sri Krishna Garden Layout, Concorde Garden City, BHEL Layout, BEML Layout, Mylasandra, Ideal Homes, Uttarahalli Main Road, Sachidananda Nagar, Vaddarapalya, Ganakal Village, Hemmigepura, Halagevaderahalli, Dwarka Nagar, and surrounding areas, the Bescom press release stated.