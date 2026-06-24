Power supply disruption in several parts of South Bengaluru tomorrow

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/power-supply">Power supply</a> will be disrupted in several parts of South Bengaluru on Thursday between 10 am and 4 pm due to maintenance work at the Subramanyapura and ISRO Layout power stations.</p>.<p>According to officials, the shutdown is being carried out to facilitate essential maintenance work.</p>.Bengaluru: Power supply disruption on Thursday in multiple areas.<p>The affected areas include Gubbalala, parts of Uttarahalli, ISRO Layout, Adarsha Apartments I and II, Mantri Tranquill Apartments, Maruthi Layout, Bharath Layout, Doddakallasandra, Agara and surrounding areas, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vittal Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Arehalli, Ittamadu, AGS Layout, Yelachenahalli, Gangadhara Nagar, Vivekananda Colony, Kashi Nagar, Vikram Nagar, Nanjappa Layout, Bikashipura, Teachers Colony, JHBCS Layout, Bendrenagar, Eshwar Nagar, Miniyaznagar, Kanaka Nagar and adjoining localities.</p>.<p>Residents have been advised to plan accordingly.</p>