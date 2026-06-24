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Power supply disruption in several parts of South Bengaluru tomorrow

According to officials, the shutdown is being carried out to facilitate essential maintenance work.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 00:44 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 00:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newspower supply

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