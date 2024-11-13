Home
bengaluru

Multiple areas in Bengaluru to witness power supply disruption today

areas will face power supply disruption between 10.30 am and 3.30 pm on Wednesday due to periodic maintenance at the 66/11 kV Hennur Road MUSS.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 02:24 IST

Comments
Published 13 November 2024, 02:24 IST
