Multiple areas in Bengaluru to witness power supply disruption today

<p>Bengaluru: The following areas will face power supply disruption between 10.30 am and 3.30 pm on Wednesday due to periodic maintenance at the 66/11 kV Hennur Road MUSS: </p>.<p>Hennur Bande, Samudrika Enclave, Grace Garden, Kristu Jayanthi College, K Narayanapura, Bilishivale, Asha Township, Aishwarya Layout, Maruthi Township, Nagaragiri Township, K Narayanapura Cross, BDS Garden, Kothanur, Patel Ramaiah Layout, Anjanappa Layout, CSI Gate, Byrathi Cross, Byrathi Village, Evergreen Layout, Kanakashree Layout, Geddalahalli, Blessing Garden, Mantri Apartment, Hiremath Layout, Trinity Fortune, Michael School, BHK Industries, Janakiram Layout, Vaddarapalya, Anugraha Layout, Cauvery Layout, Atma Vidhyanagar, KRC, Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu Layout, Sangam Enclave, Byrathi Bande, Nakshatra Layout, Thimme Gowda Layout, Andra Colony, Manjunath Nagar, Horamavu BBMP, Agara Grama, Patalamma Temple, AKR School New Millennium School, Lakkamma Layout, Prakash Garden, Christian College Road and the surrounding areas. </p>