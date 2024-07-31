Power system fault disrupts Green Line metro during evening peak hour

Bengaluru: Metro train services were partially disrupted on the Green Line during Tuesday evening peak hour, affecting thousands of commuters travelling towards Kanakapura Road.
The issue arose after power supply to the 750-volt third rail was disconnected due to a fault in the cable at the RV Road station. As a result, from 5.33 pm onwards, trains operated only between RV Road and Nagasandra, said M Shankar, Executive Director (Operations and Maintenance), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
Due to the disruption, metro train services were unavailable at eight stations between RV Road and Silk Institute: Banashankari, JP Nagar, Yelachenahalli, Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.
During this period, at least five trains were stuck between RV Road and Silk Institute, according to Shankar. "Passengers were asked to deboard at intervening stations and were given refunds," he told DH.
Train services were restored between RV Road and Yelachenahalli at 6.55 pm and up to Silk Institute at 7.05 pm. "We are analysing what caused the cable fault. It's a matter of investigation," Shankar said, adding that one possible cause could be low insulation.
Based on demand, the BMRCL runs trains till RV Road, Yelachenahalli or Silk Institute. During the evening peak hour, demand is higher towards Peenya, Shankar noted.
While the BMRCL claimed that trains were disrupted only between RV Road and Silk Institute, commuters reported that services were also not available to Majestic.
A Peenya resident said guards at the RV Road station denied him entry around 6.30 pm when he told them he would be travelling to Majestic. "The shutters were half-open. The guards said Majestic-bound trains weren't running. It was raining outside and autos weren't available," he said.
Published 30 July 2024, 23:46 IST