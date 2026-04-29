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Powerful hailstorm strikes Bengaluru, minimum temperature drops to 18°C

More rains forecast until May 1 as pre-monsoon showers arrive in city.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 12:20 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsIMDKarnatakarainHailstorm

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