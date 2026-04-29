<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru's streets were strewn with pellets of white ice as a powerful <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hailstorm">hailstorm</a> struck the city on Wednesday evening, bringing much-needed pre-monsoon showers amid severe summer heat. </p>.<p>Many Bengalureans said they had not seen such an intense hailstorm in living memory. </p><p>By 5.30 pm, the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 80 mm of rainfall, while the HAL Airport observatory recorded 30 mm. The minimum temperature in Bengaluru City dropped to 18 degrees Celsius, several degrees below the normal of 22.5 degrees Celsius. Powerful gusty winds reaching speeds of 75 kmph swept across the city, according to the IMD. </p><p>"The hailstorm is due to convective activity caused by elevated heat levels. Low-level wind discontinuity, coupled with moisture convergence, aided its development," N Puviarasan, Scientist 'E' and head of the IMD's Bengaluru Meteorological Centre, told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>While pre-monsoon showers arrived in North Interior Karnataka about 10 days ago and in South Interior Karnataka on April 28, the IMD had not specifically forecast a hailstorm for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>Hailstorm activity had instead been forecast for districts such as Mysuru and Hassan but storm systems shifted eastwards towards Bengaluru. For Bengaluru, the IMD had forecast only a thunderstorm. </p>.Heavy rain cripples traffic in Bengaluru; Kempegowda International Airport routes hit.<p>By 5.30 pm, however, the IMD issued an orange alert for the next three hours, forecasting moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by hail and gusty winds at isolated places. It warned of temporary disruption of electricity supply in some areas, minor traffic snarls, and possible damage to unsecured structures, along with the uprooting of weak tree branches. </p><p>The IMD has now forecast scattered hailstorms for South Interior Karnataka (SIK), which includes Bengaluru, on April 30. Thereafter, rainfall is expected to decrease while temperatures may remain higher than normal. On May 1, rain or thundershowers are likely in the afternoon or evening over Bengaluru. </p><p><strong>Waterlogged metro platforms</strong></p>.<p>Commuters rushing home after work reported long wait times at many metro stations as train services slowed due to the rainss. Many commuters said they were unable to enter as platforms were waterlogged. As a result, long lines formed at concourses and station entrances.</p>