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Heavy rains, hailstorm lash Bengaluru, orange alert issued for next 3 hours

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the next three hours, forecasting moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by hail and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph .
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 12:20 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsIMDKarnatakarainHailstorm

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