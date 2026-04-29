<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru's streets were strewn with pellets of white ice as a powerful hailstorm struck the city on Wednesday evening, bringing much-needed pre-monsoon showers amid severe summer heat.</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the next three hours, forecasting moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by hail and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places.</p>.Light rain in parts of Bengaluru; more expected from today.<p>It warned of temporary disruption of electricity supply in some areas, minor traffic snarls, and possible damage to unsecured structures, along with the uprooting of weak tree branches.</p>.<p>The hailstorm also disrupted metro services during the evening rush hour, with commuters reporting long wait times at several stations.</p>