Prajwal Revanna arrested by SIT in sexual abuse case upon landing at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: After evading arrest for over a month, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was finally arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the early hours of Friday in connection with the Hassan sex abuse case.

Prajwal flew business class on a Lufthansa flight (LH746) from Munich, which departed at 3.58 pm IST on Thursday and landed at Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 at 12.53 am on Friday.

Immigration authorities arrested him upon arrival and handed him over to the SIT.

Dressed in a grey jacket hoodie, off-white track pants and white sneakers, Prajwal was escorted out of the airport by police officials around 1.10 am. Another police team confiscated two of his check-in bags and took them away in a separate car.