Prajwal Revanna sent to judicial custody till July 8 in sexual abuse case

Bengaluru: A magistrate on Saturday sent Prajwal Revanna to judicial custody till July 8 as his custody with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing charges of rape, sexual harassment and voyeurism against the former MP, ended.

The SIT did not seek a further extension of the custody and hence the magistrate sent Prajwal, 33, to jail, officials familiar with the case said. The former MP was then taken to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

Sources in the know revealed to DH that the probe team has obtained “digital data” as evidence and call detail records (CDR) from the devices recovered from Prajwal but refused to specify what the key pieces of evidence were as it would “affect the probe”.