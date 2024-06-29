Prajwal Revanna sent to judicial custody till July 8 in sexual abuse case

Bengaluru: A magistrate on Saturday sent Prajwal Revanna to judicial custody till July 8 as his custody with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing charges of rape, sexual harassment and voyeurism against the former MP, ended.
The SIT did not seek a further extension of the custody and hence the magistrate sent Prajwal, 33, to jail, officials familiar with the case said. The former MP was then taken to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.
Sources in the know revealed to DH that the probe team has obtained “digital data” as evidence and call detail records (CDR) from the devices recovered from Prajwal but refused to specify what the key pieces of evidence were as it would “affect the probe”.
Four cases have been registered so far against Prajwal, including that of repeated rape, sexual harassment. Investigators were also probing the allegations of the former MP videographing the survivors.
Prajwal was arrested in the early hours of May 31 after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru from Germany's Munich. After he failed to answer multiple notices, a Blue Corner Notice was issued by Interpol.
So far, the SIT obtained Prajwal’s custody four times. On June 24, the magistrate extended Prajwal’s judicial custody till July 8. However, the SIT had moved the court for the former MP’s custody to question him regarding the fourth case, where he is accused of sexual harassment and recording the survivor's video without her consent, and was granted custody till June 29.
Published 29 June 2024, 13:39 IST