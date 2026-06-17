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Prakash Raj refutes masked man's allegation of receiving Rs 200 crore to defame Dharmasthala

Actor says he forwarded phone call with complainant to SIT to probe mass burials.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 15:30 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsPrakash RajDharmasthala

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