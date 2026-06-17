Prakash Raj refutes masked man's allegation of receiving Rs 200 crore to defame Dharmasthala

<p>Bengaluru: Actor and activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prakash-raj">Prakash Raj </a>said he had merely raised concerns over developments related to Dharmasthala and refuted allegations that he received Rs 200 crore to defame the temple town authorities. </p><p>Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the 61-year-old said C N Chinnaiah had contacted him by phone through activist Girish Mattannavar. Chinnaiah spoke in Tamil and expressed the desire to meet him regarding the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala</a> issue, he added. </p><p>"I told him (Chinnaiah) to go to SIT officials and record his statement. Considering the seriousness of the matter, I asked that the conversation be recorded and forwarded it to the SIT chief to look into the call recording and later I met the SIT chief," Raj stated. </p><p>Chinnaiah, 51, had initially alleged that many unidentified bodies of young women who appeared to have been sexually assaulted and murdered were secretly buried in and around Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, when he was a sanitation worker there. </p>.Dharmasthala case: Prakash Raj dismisses conspiracy claims as 'hot air,' promises media briefing.<p>He is widely known as the "masked man", as he appeared wearing a mask in public. </p><p>Based on his complaint, police exhumed bodies in and around Dharmasthala last year but did not find anything to substantiate the allegations. He later backtracked, claiming his initial allegations were part of a Rs 200 crore-plot to tarnish the Dharmasthala temple administration. He even filed a writ petition in the high court, naming Raj and others. </p><p>However, the actor maintained that his intervention stemmed from social concern and not from any personal or political agenda. "It is true that I was worried about the developments concerning Dharmasthala. As a social activist, I requested the government to form an SIT and conduct a proper investigation,” he stated. He maintained that he never met Chinnaiah. </p><p>Raj said he had only sought answers regarding alleged unnatural deaths and concerns raised by families of deceased women. "When injustice happens to our women, is it wrong to question it? Society as a whole must ask questions," he said. </p>.Dharmasthala case: Actor Prakash Raj condemns attack on YouTubers.<p>Raj further said that senior officials, including SIT chief Pronab Mohanty, were informed about the matter. He claimed that a few days later, Mohanty told him over the phone that the individual concerned had begun changing his version of events. </p><p>The actor also disputed claims regarding Chinnaiah's identity, stating that while he had been told Chinnaiah was from Mandya, the caller spoke in Tamil mixed with Telugu. He added that he could not recall the exact date of the conversation and challenged anyone claiming that he had spoken to Chinnaiah before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-investigation-team">SIT</a> was formed to produce documentary proof. </p><p>Refuting allegations that he had accepted Rs 200 crore to tarnish the image of Dharmasthala, Raj questioned the basis of such claims. He also accused certain sections of the media of misrepresenting Chinnaiah’s statements and portraying him as "anti-Hindu."</p>