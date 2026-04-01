<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru-based musician and composer Prakash Sontakke released ‘Wild chase’, a high-energy single that offers a glimpse into his upcoming album, on Tuesday. Fusing Hindustani classical music with American country and bluegrass, the track reflects his signature approach to genre-crossing experimentation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A sixth-generation Hindustani classical musician, Sontakke has ventured into genres ranging from jazz and blues to funk. With ‘Wild chase’, he brings these influences together in a fast-paced composition that was conceived spontaneously during a live performance. “I was asked to play something exciting, and the piece just emerged on the spur of the moment,” he shares. Built around the electro Hawaiian slide guitar — an instrument Sontakke has played since childhood — the track highlights the instrument’s ability to blend across genres. The composition opens with ambient sounds inspired by Bengaluru traffic, “before accelerating into an intense musical exchange in which the instruments seem to dart after one another”, he explains.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The single features bassist Keith Peters. Peters has also worked with A R Rahman as a bassist for over three decades.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Beyond its sonic appeal, the single also reflects the idea that “everyone is on a wild chase in life — either driven by success, money, or meaning”, shares Sontakke.</p>.<p class="bodytext">With over 50 albums to his credit, the musician is now adapting to changing listening trends. “Instead of listening to full-length albums, people prefer to listen to one song on repeat,” Sontakke shares. The track is set for a global release under Karmic Records. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">The single was released on Tuesday on Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music. For more details, visit @sontakkeiiprakash on Instagram.</span></p>