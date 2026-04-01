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Prakash Sontakke’s new track uses traffic sounds

The single features bassist Keith Peters. Peters has also worked with A R Rahman as a bassist for over three decades.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 20:46 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 20:46 IST
India NewsBengaluruMetrolife

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